Mahama reacts to Hasaacas Ladies' qualification into the finals of CAFWCL

John Dramani Mahama is happy about the performance of Hasaacas Ladies in the CAF Women's Champions League



They beat ASFAR 2-1 to book a place in the finals



Hasaacas Ladies-Sundowns Ladies final clash slated for Friday



Former President John Dramani Mahama has congratulated Hasaacas Ladies for their semi-finals victory in the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League.



Evelyn Badu scored the winner as Hasaacas Ladies defeated ASFAR FC to book a place in the CAF Women's Champions League finals.



The 'Doo' girls continued their fine form with a 2-1 win over the Moroccan side to secure a final place at the maiden edition of the tournament.



The Ghanaians have now set up a tie against South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies in the final.



The former president joined many Ghanaians on social media who have congratulated the team for their semi-finals victory and have wished them well ahead of the final game.



"Sending a message of congratulations to the playing body and management of Hasaacas Ladies FC for their qualification to the final of the CAF Women's Champions League. That was an emphatic win over ASFAR of Morocco," he posted on his Twitter page.







