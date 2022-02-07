Mahama congratulates Senegal for winning first AFCON trophy

Sports News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has commended Senegal for winning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).



“Senegal made it!! Congratulations. Your wait has been very long but it's finally here. Enjoy the moment,” the former President said on Facebook on Sunday, 6 February 2022.



Senegal beat Egypt on penalties to lift their first Afcon trophy on Sunday, 6 February after a 0-0 draw.



The Senegalese team had previously reached the final stages of the Afcon in 2002 and 2019 but missed out on the trophy.



Senegal will meet Egypt again in a two-legged play-off in March to book a place in Qatar 2022.



