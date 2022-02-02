Maeder arrives in Beijing on Wednesday as MoYS clarifies Team Ghana list

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: GNA

Ghana’s sole athlete for the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Carlos Maeder is expected to arrive in Beijing on Wednesday for the Games.



He would for now, be travelling alone from his homebase Switzerland, as his coach, Marc Gehrig, tested positive for COVID-19.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), has stated that they would cater for three persons for the Beijing trip.



In a statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry, it stated that the ministry has approved of three persons who are the athlete, his coach and an official from the ministry.



However, the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) would also have four officials in Beijing for the Games.



These officials would be the Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, President, Mohammed Sahnoon, the Secretary General who would also act the Chef de Mission (CDM) for the Games, Farida Iddris, the Administrative Manager at the GOC who is currently in Beijing acting as a proxy CDM and one Abdul Aziz Issah.



This brings the total number of officials to five without the athlete and his coach unlike the previous seven published earlier.