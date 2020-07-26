Sports News of Sunday, 26 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Macron aware of sponsorship deal with local agen - GFA

Communications Director of GFA, Henry Asante Twum

Ghana FA Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum has confirmed that Italian Sports manufacturing giants Macron are aware of the sponsorship deal signed by the FA and its local agent Macron Ghana Limited.



The Ghana FA over the week signed a sponsorship deal with Macron Ghana to be its official ball sponsor for three of its products i.e Ghana Premier League, FA Cup and Division One League in a deal worth GHC 1.6 million for three years.



The signing of the deal has raised red flags over the credibility of the company Macron Ghana (Koreen Kalaga Enterprise) as there hasn't been any official communication from the Bologna-based company on the deal signed by the FA.



The Ghana FA Communication Director Henry Asante Twum is of the view that Macron are aware of the deal, reason why they haven't distanced themselves after the official communication was done.



“Has Macron issued any press statement from Italy distancing themselves from the deal” Henry Asante quizzed on FOX FM.



“Macron has not threatened to sue the GFA for using their brand illegally and so where from this farce. The deal would not have been done without the approval of Macron. How can the Ghana FA tell the whole world it has an agreement with a global brand like Macron when it is not true.” he added.



According to the terms of the deal Macron will supply 5, 000 Macron balls to the GFA for each of the next three seasons

