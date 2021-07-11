Macho man can eat 30 balls of banku - Ahmed Boakye reveals

Sports News of Sunday, 11 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

According to Ahmed Boakye, he eats seven times a day and can consume 30 balls of banku per meal.



Ahmed Boakye emerged as the 2nd runner up in Ghana’s Strongest Champions of Champions edition after he lost his title to Shaka Zulu. During an interview with Giovani Caleb on Showbiz 360, the bodybuilder revealed interesting facts about their diet.



Ahmed said, “I eat seven times in a day. I dey eat banku. I can eat maybe six balls or five balls. Ebi original one, not the small one. That small small ones, macho man can eat thirty. Morning I dey take tea. So 11:00 am, I will take oat. Every two hours, I eat.” He also advised people hoping to gain muscle to eat properly or lose muscle instead of gains.



Prosper, the first runner-up, also disclosed that he eats six times a day. But he eats in bits and pieces. He does not eat a lot of food at a sitting.



Shaka Zulu had a different diet plan with his leaning more on proteins than carbohydrates. He said, “In the morning, I eat grits and eggs and toast. Midday, I have a tuna sandwich. And in another two hours, I have beef or steak. Maybe later, then I will have pasta.” He disclosed that although he eats banku and fufu, it is not a regular meal for him. Because it slows down his muscle-building process. But if he has a challenge, like the truck he pulled or an intensive workout, he will go for something heavy like banku.