'Maame Water' spirit ruined our careers - Ex-starlet Captain

Sports News of Friday, 22 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana beat Brazil to win FIFA U-17 World Cup



Ghana win 1995 U-17 World Cup without a defeat



Emmanuel Bentil joins Bayern Munich after successful World Cup in 1995



Former Ghana U-17 captain, Emmanuel Bentil, has revealed Black Starlet's squad of 1995 suffered consistent injuries after failing to show appreciation to the spiritualist who helped the team to win U-17 FIFA World Cup.



The former Bayern Munich youth player said a man led the team in the rituals in Accra before their triumph at the tournament hosted by Ecuador.



Bentil claims after the tournament the players failed to return their appreciation and therefore suffered similar injuries as a result.



"Most of us ended up with knee injuries,” he said as quoted by liquidsportsghana.com.



When asked whether the injuries might be due to wear and tear, Bentil said: “Not like the way it happened to the whole group."



The former Okwawu player recounted the exact ritual the team performed before the tournament.



“The whole team had to go there and pray. They will pray and call the saints and sometimes you can hear things, noise and something will come out from the sea... 'Like maame water' (mermaid)” he added.



Emmanuel Bentil scored the winning goal to aid Ghana in a 3-2 win over Brazil in the final.



Ghana won all six matches at the tournament scoring not less than 1 goal in five of the games apart from the 1-0 win over Japan in their group opener.



Members of the squad included: Richard Ackon, Charles Akwei, Raymond Fenny, Christian Saba, Baba Sule, Christian Gyan, Awudu Issaka, David Amoako, Emanuel Bentil, Abu Iddrisu, Joseph Ansah, Dini Kamara, Attakora Amaniampong, Patrick Allotey, Stephen Appiah, Bashiru Gambo, Kwaku Kyere, Michael Abu.



Among the aforementioned names, Appiah turned out to be a big name in Ghana football and Africa.



TWI NEWS



However, the former Juventus man had a stroke of bad luck with reoccurring knee injuries in his career.



