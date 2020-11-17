Press Releases of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Source: MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana set to host an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders on December 3, 2020

Samuel Koranteng, Corporate Services Executive of MTN

Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana) will host shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Thursday December 3, 2020. The meeting which will be held virtually will be streamed live from the company’s head office at MTN House, Independence Avenue from 11am.



The purpose of the meeting is also to seek Shareholders approval for the buyback of 1,089,630 shares from applicants who did not provide sufficient personal information to complete their Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements as required under the Company’s Initial Public Offer, and in accordance with a directive from the Securities and Exchange Commission.



The meeting will also seek authorization from Shareholders for the implementation of an employee share scheme by way of an Employee Share Ownership Plan (ESOP) for lower level staff, and an employee share scheme by way of Performance Share Plan for senior staff.



The total amount of shares subject to the Employee Share Scheme are to be allocated on an estimated share price of GHC 0.60 representing about 4.41% of the issued share capital of Scancom Plc. This follows an agreement between the Government of Ghana, MTN Group and MTN Ghana agreed in Q1 2020 to increase local ownership in MTN Ghana by a further sale of ~12.5% shares in MTN Ghana to Ghanaians.



Speaking ahead of the EGM, the Corporate Services Executive of Scancom Plc., Mr. Sam Koranteng urged all shareholders to attend the EGM and to cast their votes on the resolutions outlined. He noted that provision had been made for shareholders who do not have smart phones to participate in the AGM by:



(i) dialing +233244300025



(ii) entering the access code 800 and



(iii) entering the conference pin number 056789.



He further confirmed that a unique token number would be sent to shareholders by email and/or SMS before the end of November 2020, to grant them access to the EGM.



A shareholder may appoint a proxy to attend virtually and vote on their behalf. A copy of the Proxy Form may be downloaded from www.mtnghegm.com completed, signed and submitted via email to info@csd.com.gh., at least 48 hours ahead of the December 3, 2020 EGM. Shareholders who do not submit proxy forms prior to the meeting, may vote using their unique token number.



Scancom Plc. (MTN GHANA) held its second post IPO AGM virtually on August 13, 2020 during which the financial statement for 2019 was presented to shareholders and at which all special resolutions relating to the amendment of the Companies Constitution were duly passed by shareholders.



At the end of proceedings at the AGM, a final dividend of GHC. 4 pesewas for 2019 financial year was declared and paid on August 28, 2020 to shareholders.



For more information on the MTN Virtual EGM, shareholders may contact info@csd.com.gh or call 0545823198, 0545822865 or 0545822920, or source information from the EGM website mtnghegm.com

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.