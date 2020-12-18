Press Releases of Friday, 18 December 2020

Source: MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana excels at 2020 Project Management Awards

Pearl Anakwa receiving Innovative Project Award on behalf of MTN

MTN Ghana has emerged tops at the 2020 edition of the Project Management Awards held in Accra. The awards, currently in its second year seeks to recognise and award excellence in Project Management.



MTN Ghana emerged tops in the following categories;

• Project Management Company of the Year

• Economic Impact Project of the Year

• Innovative Project Award

• Project Team of the Year



Congratulating the MTN team, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh said “these awards are a testament of MTN’s commitment to executing relevant and impactful projects that delivers value.



In his remarks, Mr. William Tetteh, General Manager for Capital Projects thanked the organizers for the awards. He said, “as the person responsible for leading the execution of capital projects in MTN, it is my responsibility to ensure that the projects are well planned and executed within the project management framework. He admonished the team to continue to employ best practices to ensure that projects impact society positively.”



MTN’s approach to project management is guided by the Bright Delivery Methodology (BDM) which provides a standardised project-portfolio management approach with a focus on delivery and benefits applicable to all projects across the business. It is this approach that won MTN Ghana the Project Management Company of the Year award.



The team’s execution of the MTN Ghana Fibre Project which resulted in the laying of fibre to Urban Homes in Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, and Koforidua, covering a total of 33 communities won the Project Management Team of the Year.



MTN MoMo Limited’s launch of MAgric in partnership with GSMA to drive digitization in agriculture won the Economic Impact Project. The Innovative Project Award was underpinned by MTN TurboNet project which saw the provision of synchronised communication of all forms anywhere, anytime over the internet, making it possible for homes and business owners to serve their customers better.



The Project Management Award recognizes individuals or organisations who pursue best practices in economic development through projects and attained the highest standards of professional conduct and competence within the project management space. The maiden edition was held in 2019 which saw MTN picking five awards.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.