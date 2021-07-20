MTN FA Cup our focus now, not CAF Champions League – Hearts of Oak captain Fatau Mohammed

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak captain Fatau Mohammed says it is too early to talk about the CAF Champions League competition.



The Phobians are returning to the Champions League for the first time since 2009 after emerging as champions of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League campaign.



Speaking after his side’s 1-0 defeat to WAFA on the final day at Sogakope, the enterprising right-back indicated they are not thinking about the Champions League at the moment as they seek to win the MTN FA Cup trophy.



“Our minds are not in Africa now because we have FA Cup to play before the season finally ends. We have a game in the FA Cup against Elmina Sharks on Sunday and that is what we are thinking about now”



“When we are done with the FA Cup that is when we will start thinking about the Champions League and how we can be successful” he said.



Fatau Mohammed made history be leading the rainbow boys to clinch their first major trophy since 2009.