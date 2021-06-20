MTN FA Cup match report: Karela United 1-2 Medeama

Sports News of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Medeama pulled the chestnut out of the blazing to beat Karela United 2-1 to advance to the MTN FA Cup Round of 16 in an extraordinary crowd trouble scenes in Aiyinase.



The match has been overshadowed by massive crowd violence which has rocked the famous Cup competition.



Prince Opoku Agyemang opened the scoring in the first half, capitalizing on a defensive howler to give the visitors the lead in the first half of the game to give his team the needed spark for victory.



Ebenezer Ackahbi increased the tally with a superb finish before Diawisie Taylor pulled one back for the visitors.



Medeama will use this win to appease their fans after losing 2-0 to Accra Hearts of Oak on matchday 29 of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



