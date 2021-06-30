MTN FA Cup last 16: Kotoko host Asokwa Deportivo as Hearts play Young Wise

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Champions Asante Kotoko have been paired with Division One League campaigners Asokwa Deportivo in the MTN FA Cup round of 16.



This was revealed during the draw on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in the studio of StarTimes/Max TV.



Kotoko advanced to this stage after beating third-tier side Thunderbolts FC 3-1 at the Okese Park, Ejisu.



There are other exciting pairings to look ahead to in this round. Former Champions AshantiGold SC who qualified at the expense of Aboi Young Stars have been drawn against Aduana Stars in an all-Premier affair while Berekum Chelsea face Kintampo FC in a contest that promises to be exciting.

In the Southern Zone, record holders Accra Hearts of Oak will play Accra Young Wise after eliminating Windy Professionals and Liberty Professionals from the competition.



Two-time winners Medeama SC will face Accra Great Olympics in a battle of former champions. Great Olympics have been champions three times (1975, 1983, 1995) – and would see this as a golden opportunity to win a trophy this term to round up a stellar campaign.



Elmina Sharks will face off with Division One side Tema Youth at the Nduom Park in Elmina.



Matches in this Round are scheduled for Tuesday, July 6 – Thursday, July 8, 2021.