MTN FA Cup final returns to Accra Sports Stadium after seven years

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: happyghana.com

The Accra Sports stadium will host the 2020/21 MTN FA Cup finals on Sunday, August 08, 2021.



The knockout tournament, which is Ghana’s oldest football competition, will pit two of the nation’s finest teams against each other.



Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak – who hold the record as the most successful club in the history of the FA Cup with ten titles, will come up against 1993 champions AshantiGold SC from Obuasi.



The FA Cup final is returning to the capital for the first time in seven years following the decision of the Ghana Football Association to rotate the venues for the final matches.



The last final held at the Accra Sports stadium was in 2014 when Asante Kotoko beat Inter Allies 2-1 to win a record eighth FA Cup title.



The match between Accra Hearts of Oak and AshantiGold SC, scheduled for 5 pm kick-off, will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa 247.