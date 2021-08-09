MTN FA Cup final: We are proud of our players - Ashanti Gold fans

Sports News of Monday, 9 August 2021

• Some Ashanti Gold supporters are satisfied with their club despite a cup final loss



• The Miners lost the FA Cup final via a penalty shootout to Accra Hearts of Oak



• Goalkeeper Kofi Mensah missed his kick to ensure Hearts secured a domestic double



Fans of Ashanti Gold SC have applauded the performance of their team despite defeat to Accra Hearts of Oak in the FA Cup final.



The Miners after holding the Phobians to a goalless draw in 120 minutes, lost the FA Cup trophy on penalties.



Goalkeeper Kofi Mensah missed his kick to hand the trophy to the Phobians after his opposite number, Richard Attah had scored for the current league champions.



Reacting to their inability to win their first FA Cup trophy in 28 years, some Ashanti Gold fans who spoke to GhanaWeb expressed their pride in the team and told their players to keep their heads up for putting up a good fight.



The fans who spoke to GhanaWeb's Joel Eshun stated that they are happy the team made Accra Hearts of Oak work for the victory.



"We are proud of our players because they deserved to win after putting up such a good performance against Hearts of Oak.



"Penalties are akin to lottery, so we won't blame them for our defeat. We will go back to the drawing board and bounce back," some of the fans told GhanaWeb.



