Sports News of Friday, 6 August 2021

MTN FA Cup final: Tickets on-sale via MTN E-Ticketing platform

The FA Cup Committee will deploy an e-ticketing system for the purchase of advance tickets for the MTN FA Cup final match between Ashantigold and Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The advance ticket goes on sale immediately until all tickets are fully sold.

Fans can purchase tickets via the MTN Mobile money platform using this link: https://thryll.page.link/MTNFACUP

After clicking on the denomination and number of tickets to be purchased, fans will be given a reference number which will be verified and authenticated at the gates of the stadium.

This is in line with the GFA’s plan to introduce an e-ticketing system for matches going forward.

Tickets for the MTN FA Cup final will be sold in the following denominations:

Popular Stand- GHc20

Centreline - GHc30

Lower VIP - GHc 70

VVIP- GHc150

Fans should kindly note that MTN Mobile Money terms and conditions apply.

