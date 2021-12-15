MTN FA Cup draw: Kotoko paired against King Faisal; Hearts to face Accra Lions

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak will begin their title defense of the MTN FA Cup with a tie against Accra Lions in the Round of 64.



The official draw of this round of the competition has been finalised today with a number of exciting pairings.



Asante Kotoko at this stage will face regional rivals King Faisal in a game that should thrill fans.



Meanwhile, Karela United and Medeama SC are scheduled to lock horns at this stage of the competition.



Check out the full pairing of the draw for the MTN FA Cup Round 64 below:



Sene Hotspurs v Berekum Freedom Fighters

Berekum Arsenals v Young Apostles

Wa Yassin v Bofoakwa Tano

Aduana FC v Eleven Wonders

Jinijini Eagles v Nsoatreman

Unity FC v Berekum Chelsea

Dreams Tamale v Real Tamale United

Tamale City v Steadfast

Bolga All Stars v Bolga FC

Wa Sombo Free Stars v Wa Suntaa

AshantiGold v Bechem United

Asokwa Deportivo v Pro Players Academy

Sasaamo Panin v Kwawuman United

King Faisal v Asante Kotoko

Koforidua Suhyen v First Klass

Nzema Kotoko v Unistar Academy

Eleven Wise v Aboi Young Stars

Sekondi Hasaacas v GoldStars

Karela United v Medeama SC

Swedru All Blacks v Ebusua Dwarfs

Skyy FC v Police Nationals

Elmina Sharks v Achiken FC

Vision FC v Akosombo Krystal Palace

Port City FC v Dreams FC

Inter Allies v Kotoku Royals

Sons of Thunder v Akatsi All Stars

Heart of Lions v WAFA SC

Tema Youth v Legon Cities

Accra Lions v Hearts of Oak

Real Athletico v Great Olympics

Liberty Professionals v FC Nania

Accra City Stars v Golden Kicks