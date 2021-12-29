MTN FA Cup: We will beat Kotoko to celebrate Christmas today - Alhaji Gruzah

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Owner of King Faisal FC, Alhaji Gruzah has said that his outfit will repeat what they did to Asante Kotoko this afternoon when they meet in the round of 64 of the MTN FA Cup.



Asante Kotoko will get an opportunity to avenge the 3-2 defeat they suffered to King Faisal in the league earlier this season when they face each other in the FA Cup match at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.



According to the President of King Faisal, they will beat Asante Kotoko to celebrate the Christmas festivities.



Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Ezra FM monitored by Ghanaguardian.com, the football administrator said that they will beat Asante Kotoko.



"We will beat Kotoko for Christmas today. You will see another Zubairu today... their coach is a doctor but he is a doctor of books and not football."



"I'm not the one saying it but he knows it himself".



"We have seniority in everything as our coach is an upcoming coach and their coach is an experienced trainer.



"I don't give score lines as I do not know what will happen in the next moment but I hope we beat them today," he added.