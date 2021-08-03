MTN FA Cup: We will beat Hearts of Oak in final – Ashantigold midfielder Seth Osei

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ashantigold midfielder Seth Osei has said that his outfit will do everything possible to beat Accra Hearts of Oak in the final of the MTN FA Cup on Sunday.



The miners will lock horns with the Phobians in this year’s FA Cup final at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Despite admitting that their clash against Accra Hearts of Oak will be brutal, the midfielder indicated that he and his teammates would go all out and win the trophy.



“Hearts of oak is a tough team to beat, but this time we will go all out to beat them and win the trophy”, he told SportsworldGhana.com.



“We are motivated to beat hearts of oak, so we will go with our game plan and stop them on Sunday.”