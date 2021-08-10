MTN FA Cup: We were not ready for the penalty shootout - Ashgold captain Osei Agyemang

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

AshantiGold SC captain, Richard Osei Agyemang has said his side was not ready for the penalty shootout against Accra Hearts of Oak.



The Miners lost the MTN FA Cup to the Phobians on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Speaking after the game, the defender lauded his teammates despite the defeat and admitted they were not ready for the shootout.



"It was a good game because it was a tactical game from both teams," he said.



"We were hoping to score in regulation time but this is football and it was everybody's game."



"We were not ready for the penalty shootout but we did our best but it was unfortunate we lost but we will come back strong next season," he added.



Ashgold lost 7-8 to Accra Hearts of Oak and was crowned champions of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



The win over Ashgold means Hearts of Oak have won a domestic double under Samuel Boadu.







