MTN FA Cup: Ticket prices for final confirmed

Sports News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

The FA Cup Management Committed has announced the ticket rates for Sunday’s MTN FA Cup final match between Ashantigold SC and Accra Hearts of Oak SC.



The Committee has also scheduled the big game to kick off at 5:00 pm.



The game's opening ceremony will begin at 4 pm with ace musical artiste Black Sheriff of “asem beba” fame set to thrill fans with his hit tracks.



The big game will attract the following rates:



Popular Stands - 20



Centreline - 30



LOWER VIP - 70



VVIP - 150



Hearts of Oak are chasing the double this season after sealing their first Ghana Premier League title in over a decade this term.



The Phobians will go into the game as favourites but Ashgold will be no pushovers in the encounter.



