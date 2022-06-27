MTN FA Cup: Sulley Muntari missing during medal presentation to Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Muntari wins 2nd trophy with Hearts of Oak



Hearts of Oak to play at CAF Confederations Cup



Hearts of Oak wins MTN FA Cup



Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Sulley Muntari, did not partake in Accra Hearts of Oak’s medal presentation after winning the MTN FA Cup on Sunday June 26, 2022.



The former Inter Milan player came on as a substitute in the final minutes of the game as Hearts of Oak defeated Bechem United 2-1 to clinch the trophy.



However, during the medal presentation to the players Sulley Muntari was mysteriously not part of Hearts Oak’s team who proceeded to the podium to receive their medals and lift the trophy.



His absence was confirmed by StarTimes commentators who questioned the whereabouts of the former Black Stars player during the trophy and medal presentation.



The former AC Milan player was the star man many were hoping to see receive his medal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The MTN FA Cup is the second trophy Sulley Muntari has won since joining the Phobians.



He was part of Hearts of Oak’s team that won the President’s Cup this season after defeating Asante Kotoko to annex the trophy.



