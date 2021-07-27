MTN FA Cup Semis: Hearts take on Medeama in battle of former champions

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Theophilus Anobaa is in history as the player whose goal handed Medeama SC their first major silverware in the history of Ghana Football.



The winger smashed home from close range to win the day for the mauve and yellows against Asante Kotoko at the Accra sports stadium – to give them their first major title. Two years on – the two sides met again in the final, this time at the Essipong stadium in Sekondi.



Medeama SC beat the Porcupine Warriors 2-1 to win their second MTN FA Cup crown. Kwasi Donsu scored the opener before Amed Toure equalised for Asante Kotoko.



Winger Bismark Oppong climbed off the bench to score the winning goal in the second half. Oppong fed on Benjamin Bature’s through ball in the 62nd minute to fire home.



The MTN FA Cup trophy has since moved to Bechem (Bechem United - 2016) and Kumasi (Asante Kotoko – 2017).



As two-time champions of the competition, they face a daunting task on Sunday against Hearts of Oak – a side with ten FA Cup titles.



Medeama took off with an away win against Sekondi Eleven Wise before beating Karela United 2-1 in Ayinase in the Round of 32. They went on to eliminate Great Olympics (Round of 16) and Atram De Visser Academy (Quarterfinal).



The Tarkwa lads endured a nightmarish Premier League campaign where they finished in 5th place and sees the MTN FA Cup as the only opportunity to return to Africa and also to bring to an end a 6-year wait for a trophy.



Accra Hearts of Oak have 9 goals in the MTN FA Cup and conceded one in their last four matches. The League champions beat Liberty Professionals 3-0 in the Round of 64 – demolished Windy Professionals 4-1 in the Round of 32.



Hearts of Oak later pip Accra Young Wise 1-0 in the Round of 16 before inflicting a painful 1-0 win on Elmina Sharks after 120 minutes of football in the Quarterfinals.



Coach Samuel Boadu aims to break the 21-year wait for the domestic double (League and FA Cup) - a record set by the late Jones Attuquaefio in 2000 (21 years ago).



Hearts of Oak have an unprecedented number of appearances in the FA Cup final (19) – lost 9 and won 10 in the process. Their first FA Cup triumph was in 1973 when they beat Akotex in the final.



They retained the title the following season (1974) this time defeated Swedru All Blacks to win their second FA Cup crown.



This season, they defied odds by putting in a gallant display to win the Premier League title – the first time in 12 years.



The semi-final encounter will be played on Sunday, August 01, 2021 at the Cape Coast stadium.