MTN FA Cup: Sam Adams' goal sends Aduana into round of 16 after victory over Paga Crocodiles

Sports News of Saturday, 19 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Midfielder Sam Adams scored the only goal as Aduana Stars progressed to the Round of 16 in the MTN FA Cup with a victory over Paga Crocodiles.



The May Player of the Month nominee continued his flawless form in the second half of the campaign after meeting an Abass Mohammed cross in the 17th minute.



Paga Crocodiles had the best chance in the early minutes when their striker was left with only Joseph Addo to beat but squandered the opportunity.



Moments later Adam broke the deadlock after the two times Ghana Premier League champions seized control of the game.



The Crocodiles then bounced back after the momentary lapse, creating chances but just couldn't find the net.



They were more determined after the break, dominated until Aduana forced a save from their goalie in the 60th minute, following a header from Charles Gyamfi.



Again Joseph Addo produced a magnificent save to stop the hosts from leveling with ten minutes left.



The referee added ten more minutes after 90 minutes, however, Aduana remained resolute to secure victory and progress to the next round.



