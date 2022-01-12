MTN FA Cup Round 32: King Faisal to face Karela, Aduana drawn against Berekum Chelsea

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Kumasi-based club in the Round 64 stage faced off with giants Asante Kotoko but came out tops.



Now aiming for gold, King Faisal must find a way to deal with hungry Karela United at the next stage of the domestic cup competition.



At the end of the draw for the Round 32 stage today, Aduana Stars have also been drawn to face Berekum Chelsea.



Meanwhile, defending champions Hearts of Oak have been handed an opponent that they should be able to easily dump to progress to the Round 16.



The Phobians are to battle with lower-tier outfit Golden Kicks at this stage of the MTN FA Cup.



