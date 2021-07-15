MTN FA Cup: Quarterfinal draw to be held today

Sports News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The MTN FA Cup Quarter-final draw will be held today as six Premier League teams and two Division Two clubs will see their next opponents.



Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak both progressed to this stage after securing wins in the Round of 16.



Hearts defeated Premier League side Liberty Professionals and Asante Kotoko eased past lower-tier side Asokwa Deportivo.



The quarter-finals will see some difficult pairings with clubs such as AshantiGold SC, Berekum Chelsea, Medeama SC, Elmina Sharks still in the competition.



The draw will be held live on Max TV at 3 pm.



MTN FA Cup Quarter Finals draw



Qualified Clubs 1. AshantiGold 2. Asante Kotoko 3. Berekum Chelsea 4. Kintampo Top Talents 5. Hearts of Oak 6. Attram De Visser 7. Medeama Sc 8. Elmina Sharks



