MTN FA Cup: Quarter-finals draw to be staged on Thursday

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: ghanafa.com

The Live draw for the quarter finals of the 2020-21 MTN FA Cup competition will be staged live in the studios of Max TV on Thursday.



The eight quarterfinalists will know their opponents after Thursday’s draw.



Six Ghana Premier League clubs have made it to this stage of the competition with second tier sides Kintampo Top Talent and Attram De Visser also in the hat for the draw.



The live draw is set to commence at 3pm on Thursday, July 15, 2021.



Below are the 8 qualified teams:



