MTN FA Cup: Medeama coach Yaw Preko names 18-man squad for Attram De Visser tie

Sports News of Sunday, 25 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Medeama head coach, Yaw Preko, has included captain Joseph Tetteh Zutah in his 18-man squad for the MTN FA Cup match against Attram de Visser at home on Sunday, July 25, 2021.



Zutah is back in the squad since he picked up an injury in the side’s 1-0 win over Karela United last month.



The skipper of the side has been named in the squad expected to take on the third-tier side at the Akoon Community Park in Tarkwa.



Medeama will face Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak in the semi-final if they negotiate the tie against the Accra-based side.



See the full squad of Medeama SC in the post below:



