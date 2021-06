MTN FA Cup: Match officials for round of 32 announced

Sports News of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association have announced Match Officials for the Round 32 of the MTN FA Cup competition.



Below are the Match Officials for the Round of 32 matches:



REFEREES, VENUES &OTHER OFFICIALS



1.DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 20, 2021



MATCH: TAMALE CITY VS TECHIMAN CITY



VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM, TAMALE



REFEREE: CHARLES BULU



ASSISTANTS: MORO ABASS KASIMPU & HENRY ESSEL BEDIAKO



4TH REFEREE: ISSIFU MUSTAPHA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALHASSAN SEINI SEIDU



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SEY MUBARIK



GFA CAMERAMAN: AFRIYIE AKUFFO KING





2.DATE: SATURDAY, JUNE 19, 2021



MATCH: PAGA CROCODILE STARS VS ADUANA FC



VENUE: PAGA TOWN PARK



REFEREE: MAALE IMGERDE IREME



ASSISTANTS: IDDRISU NUHU IS-HAQ & ABDUL RAHAMAN YAKUBU



4TH REFEREE: IDDRISU MUSTAPHA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JOHN YAKUBU



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABAGNA NELSON



GFA CAMERAMAN: ABDUL SAMED





3.DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 20, 2021



MATCH: KINTAMPO TOP TALENTS VS KATO FREEDOM FIGHTERS



VENUE: KINTAMPO PARK



REFEREE: ERIC SEFA ANTWI



ASSISTANTS: AUGUSTINE DAKURAH & ERNEST AYAMBA



4TH REFEREE: FRANCIS XAVIER ADAMS



MATCH COMMISSIONER: NANA OPARE AKUFU



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: THOMAS OPOKU



GFA CAMERAMAN: ABDUL SAMED





4.DATE: SATURDAY, JUNE 19, 2021



MATCH: STEADFAST VS BREKUM CHELSEA



VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM, TAMALE



REFEREE: ANDREW AWURISA



ASSISTANTS: ALI TIMUAH BAAH & FORKOR ALIDU MAHAMUD



4TH REFEREE: WITTIRIRAH HERBERT HAMZA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MARK KODUA



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: MUNTAKA MOHAMMED



GFA CAMERAMAN: AFRIYIE AKUFFO KING





5.DATE: FRIDAY, JUNE 18, 2021



MATCH: KINTAMPO FC VS SUNYANI REFORMERS



VENUE: KINTAMPO PARK



REFEREE: ERIC OWUSU PREMPEH



ASSISTANTS: VICTOR OBOUR TWUM & MICHAEL ALUGMI



4TH REFEREE: ERIC OSAFO ASAMOAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JAMES MORNAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: THOMAS OPOKU



GFA CAMERAMAN: ERIC ASOMA





6.DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 20, 2021



MATCH: ASOKWA DEPORTIVO VS SKYY FC



VENUE: OKESE PARK, EJISU



REFEREE: JOSHUA SAMEDJI



ASSISTANTS: MOSES AMEGBETOR & AGBESHIE ADAMS



4TH REFEREE: BLISS DOUGLAS - KPORHA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: KWEKU BUCKMAN



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRINCE BAAH



GFA CAMERAMAN: JAMES ATTOBRAH





7.DATE: SATURDAY, JUNE 19, 2021



MATCH: THUNDERBOLTS VS ASANTE KOTOKO – LIVE ON STARTIMES



VENUE: OKESE PARK, EJISU



REFEREE: EMMANUEL OTOO



ASSISTANTS: RICHARD APPAIH & JONES AMOAH BOATENG



4TH REFEREE: RICHMOND ADJEI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JAMES ADJEI



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRINCE BAAH





8.DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 20, 2021



MATCH: KARELA UNITED VS MEDEAMA SC



VENUE: CAM PARK, AIYINASE



REFEREE: PHILLIP ARTHUR- FORSON



ASSISTANTS: ISAAC ODOOM & ABDUL SHARIFF DUAH



4TH REFEREE: LAUD NETTEY



MATCH COMMISSIONER: EUGENE AKORNOR



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN APAKA QUAICOE



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL KPAB





9.DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 20, 2021



MATCH: ELMINA SHARKS VS VIPERS



VENUE: NDUOM SPORTS COMPLEX



REFEREE: RUSTUM GAMELI SENORGBE



ASSISTANTS: STEPHEN BALANGUENA & DORIS ESSUMAN DARKO



4TH REFEREE: SOLOMON MORDEY



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JACOBS AMEGATSEY



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: JONATHAN NELSON ACKON



GFA CAMERAMAN: ISHMAEL ODARTEY MILLS





10.DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 20, 2021



MATCH: OKWAHU UNITED VS ATTRAM DE VISSER



VENUE: OFORI PARK, NEW ABIREM



REFEREE: JAMES TAYLOR



ASSISTANTS: JAMES OSAFO & BLESS AWADZI



4TH REFEREE: PROSPER ACQUAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: GOERGE ERIC ANTWI



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: FRANCIS TWUM



GFA CAMERAMAN: LORD YEBOAH





11.DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 20, 2021



MATCH: ABOI YOUNG STARS VS ASHGOLD



VENUE: SAMREBOI



REFEREE: BENJAMIN KWAME SEFAH



ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL ALLOU TEBSON & TANKO AYUBA GIBRINE



4TH REFEREE: ALBERT AZANTILOW



MATCH COMMISSIONER: EMMANUEL TWUMASI



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: KWASI ABRONOMAH



GFA CAMERAMAN: JOHN AFFUL





12.DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 20, 2021



MATCH: HEARTS OF OAK VS WINDY PROFESSIONALS – LIVE ON STARTIMES



VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM



REFEREE: SELORM YAO BLESS



ASSISTANTS: COURAGE KUEDUFIA & ISAAC ASANTE



4TH REFEREE: JOSEPH KWOFIE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALBERT COMMEY



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: DESMOND WORLANYO





13.DATE: MONDAY, JUNE 21, 2021



MATCH: THIRD WORLD FC VS TEMA YOUTH



VENUE: BLUE SKIES PARK, DOBRO



REFEREE: ESO DOH MORRISON



ASSISTANTS: BEATRICE THAUD & WISDOM TEFE



4TH REFEREE: JOSEPH OSAFO



MATCH COMMISSIONER: SAMUEL ABBEY



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: JOYCELYN EFFAH OPOKU



GFA CAMERAMAN: SOLOMON POAKWA





14.DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 20, 2021



MATCH: YOUNG WISE VS WAFA



VENUE: BLUE SKIES PARK, DOBRO



REFEREE: WISEMAN GHANSAH



ASSISTANTS: KOFI NYARKO BERKAE & ROLAND ADDY



4TH REFEREE: FRANKLIN AKUMATEY



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ADJIRI BARNOR



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER:



GFA CAMERAMAN: ELVIS MENSAH





15.DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 20, 2021



MATCH: HEARTS OF LIONS VS GREAT OLYMPICS



VENUE: KPANDO STADIUM



REFEREE: OBED DANQUAH



ASSISTANTS: SAMUEL DAVOR & RICHARD NARTEY



4TH REFEREE: FOSTER BASTIOUS



MATCH COMMISSIONER: WILLIAM GIDIGLO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ERIC ELI ADZIE



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL OSEI