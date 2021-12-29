You are here: HomeSports2021 12 29Article 1433737

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

MTN FA Cup: King Faisal vs Kotoko, Karela vs Medeama set for Wednesday

Four matches will be played on Wednesday, December 29 to wrap up the Round of 64 stage of the MTN FA Cup competitions.

Asante Kotoko will get an opportunity to avenge the defeat they suffered to King Faisal in the league earlier this season when the two Kumasi-based sides face each other in the FA Cup match at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday.

Also at the CAM Park in Aiyinase, Karela FC will be hoping to secure a win at home and avenge last season’s Round of 32 defeat to Medeama SC.

Heart of Lions will also host Premiership side WAFA FC at the Kpando stadium.

Here are the remaining fixtures for the Round of 32:

MTN FA Cup - Round of 64

2. King Faisal FC vs Asante Kotoko SC - Kumasi

3. Kerela United FC vs Medeama SC - CAM Park

4 Heart of Lions FC vs WAFA- Kpando

