MTN FA Cup: King Faisal FC knocks Real Tamale United out

Sports News of Sunday, 27 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

King Faisal progressed to the last eight of the 2022 MTN FA Cup after beating Real Tamale United 4-2 in Techiman on Saturday afternoon.



The game, which was supposed to take place at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, was rescheduled for the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman due to the stadium's indefinite shutdown.



The first half of the game finished goalless.



After half time, King Faisal used their offensive powers to score four goals in the second half.



Ibrahim Osman scored two goals, Enoch Morrison and Wadudu Yakubu added the third and fourth goals while Real Tamale United score two late consolation goals.



The Ghana FA will hold a draw next week to determine King Faisal's opponents in the quarter-final round of the competition.