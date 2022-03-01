MTN FA Cup: Holders Hearts draw Sharks in round of 16, Aduana play Berekum Chelsea

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Holder Hearts of Oak will face Ghana Premier League strugglers Elmina Sharks in the last 16 of the MTN FA Cup while Aduna Stars engage Berekum Chelsea in another all topflight affair.



The draw which was held today also sees Legon Cities taking on Dreams FC, Skyy FC playing Hearts of Lions with Kotoku Royals engaging Ebusua Dwarfs in the Southern Zone.



The game in the Northern Zone will see Real Tamale Unite facing King Faisal, Bechem United will host Kumawuman FC with Young Apostles travelling to Tamale City.



The dates for the games are yet to be communicated.



Winners from the round of 16 will progress to the last eight.



Hearts of Oak won the competition last season after beating Ashantigold in the final.