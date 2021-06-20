MTN FA Cup: Hearts of Oak thrash Windy Professionals 4-1 to book place in Round 16

Sports News of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Acra Hearts of Oak on Sunday, June 20, 2021, thrashed Windy Professionals 4-1 in the Round 32 of this season’s MTN FA Cup competition to progress to the Round 16 stage.



The Phobians have been in top form in the last couple of months as they push to win the Ghana Premier League and the domestic cup competition.



Today at the Accra Sports Stadium, Accra Hearts of Oak locked horns with Windy Professionals hoping to secure a win to cruise to the next stage of the MTN FA Cup competition.



On the matchday, although the home team failed to score in the first half, they resumed the second half to run riot over the lower division side.



First, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored to open the scoring for his team, before goals from Emmanuel Nettey, Benjamin Afutu, and Umar Manaf sealed the big 4-1 win.



Today’s victory sees Accra Hearts of Oak cruising to the Round 16 stage of the MTN FA Cup competition in grand style.



