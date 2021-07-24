MTN FA Cup: Hearts arrive in Elmina with 21-man squad

Sports News of Saturday, 24 July 2021

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach Samuel Boadu has announced a 21-man squad list for their MTN FA Cup Quarter-Final clash against Elmina Sharks.



The Phobians have landed in Elmina to face Sharks in the quarters of this year's edition of the FA Cup competition on Saturday.



Duo Abednego Tetteh and Victor Aidoo were left out of the traveling squad with Emmanuel Nettey and Kwadwo Obeng Junior failing to make the squad list due to injuries.



Accra Hearts of Oak are hoping to record a win over Elmina Sharks to clinch the FA Cup competition to complete their double ambition after winning the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title.



Below is the Hearts of Oak squad list;

1. Attah Richard

2. Benjamin Mensah

3. Ayi Richmond

4. Fatawu Mohammed

5. Raddy Ovouka

6. Robert Addo

7. Larry Sumaila

8. Dankyi William

9. Caleb Amankwah

10. Afriyie Barnieh

11. Ibrahim Salifu

12. Abdul Manaf Gumah

13. Franklin Owusu

14. Razak Patrick

15. Frederick Ansah Botchway

16. Isaac Mensah

17. James Sewornu

18. Michelle Sarpong

19. Afutu Kotey Benjamin

20. Dominic Eshun

21. Mohammed Alhassan