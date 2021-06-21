MTN FA Cup: Hearts, Kotoko secure round of 16 berth

Sports News of Monday, 21 June 2021

Source: GNA

Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko moved into the round of 16 of this year's MTN FA Cup after edging their respective round of 32 opponents.



A brace from Evans Adomako and goal from Emmanuel Gyamfi ensured safe passage for Kotoko as they edged Thunderbolt FC 3-1 at the Nana Afrane Okese IV Park in Ejisu.



Hearts on the other hand recorded an emphatic 4-1 victory against division two side Windy Professionals with Daniel Afriyie, Benjamin Afutu, Emmanuel Nettey and Abdul Manaf on the scoresheet.



Elmina Sharks had to rely on penalties to edge out Cape-coast based Venomous Vipers 4-2 at the Ndoum Sports Stadium while Tamale City FC also beat Techiman City 1-0 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.



Ashantigold secured a 2-1 victory against Young Stars at the Samartex Park in Samrabio to move into the next round while Sam Adams' solitary strike for Aduana Stars proved crucial as they edged Paga Crocodiles at the Paga Town Park to move into the next round.



Accra Great Olympics knocked out Division one side Hearts of Lions 4-3 on penalties to progress to the next round as regulation time finished scoreless while Berekum Chelsea recorded a 4-1 victory against Tamale FC.





Premier League side WAFA suffered a shock defeat to division one side Young Wise as they were edged 6-5 on penalties with regulation time ending in a 1-1 draw.



There were also wins for Kintampo Talents and Kintampo FC who also cruised into the round of 16 after beating Freedom Talent and Sunyani Reformers respectively.



Below are some results of Round 32



Hearts 4-1 Windy Professionals



Thunderbolt 1-3 Kotoko



Heart of Lions 0-0 Olympics (Olympics go through 4-3 on penalties)



Tamale FC 1- 4 Berekum Chelsea

Asokwa Deportivo 1-0 Skyy FC



Elmina Sharks 0-0 Vipers (Sharks go through 4-2 penalties)



Paga Crocodiles 0-1 Aduana Stars



Young Wise - WAFA (Young Wise go through 6-5 on penalties)



Aboi Young Stars 1-2 AshantiGold



Tamale City FC 1 - 0 Techiman City



Kintampo Top Talent 2-1 Freedom Fighters



Kintampo FC 2-0 Sunyani Reformers FC