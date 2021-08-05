MTN FA Cup Final: Only 25 percent of fans will be admitted to the stadium - Wilson Arthur

Sports News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: happyghana.com

The Accra Sports Stadium will admit 25 percent of fans for the MTN FA Cup final between Hearts of Oak and AshantiGold SC on Sunday 8 August 2021.



MTN FA Cup Committee chairman Wilson Arthur disclosed to Happy 98.9FM that this is part of measures to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the government.



According to him, there will be a lot of surprise packages at the stadium on Sunday as the two Ghanaian giants compete for the trophy.



He disclosed that Musician Black Sherrif with the popular hit track ‘Second Sermon’ will be at the venue to entertain the fans.



Speaking on Happy Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on preparations ahead of the game he said, “Only 25 percent of fans will be allowed to watch the game at the Accra Sports Stadium”.



“Preparations are far advanced and we have a surprise package for all the fans who will troop into the stadium on Sunday. I will advise that all those coming to the stadium should adhere to the COVID-19 protocols or else they will not be allowed entry”.



Wilson Arthur added that the FA Cup competition is the only tournament that gives opportunity to players across the country.



“The FA Cup gives opportunity to players all over because of the number of teams that participate in the competition. Over 100 teams take part at the beginning of the competition”.



Hearts of Oak is the club with a record FA Cup title and will be seeking to bag another title against AshantiGold SC on Sunday.



AshantiGold SC also go in search of the first major trophy since Dr Kwaku Frimpong took charge of the club.