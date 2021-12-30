MTN FA Cup: Check out qualified teams for Round of 32

Sports News of Thursday, 30 December 2021
Source: ghanafa.org
Defending Champions Hearts of Oak are the most successful amongst the Clubs that have made it to the Round of 32 of the MTN FA Cup competition.
Matches played on Wednesday saw some massive upsets as two former champions Asante Kotoko and Medeama were all eliminated in their Round of 64 matches.
The game between third-tier side Port City FC and Dreams FC has been rescheduled to January 6.
The remaining topflight sides are expected to face same tricky duels when they come up against the second and lower-tier clubs.
The qualified teams for the Round of 32 will know their opponents for the next round at the live draw scheduled for January 2022.
Here are the qualified teams for the Round of 32 draws:
1. Elmina Sharks
2. Ebusua Dwarfs
3. Skyy FC
4. Nzema Kotoko
5. Asokwa Deportivo
6 Kumawuman Utd
7. Eleven Wise FC
8. King Faisal
9. Karela Utd
10. Bibiani Gold Stars
11. Accra Hearts of Oak
12. Legon Cities
13. Nania Fc
14. Golden Kicks
15. Kotoku Royals
16. Real Athletico
17. First Klass FC
18. Vision Fc
19. Akatsi All-Stars
20. Heart of Lions
21. Port City/Dreams Fc
22. Aduana Stars
23. RTU
24. Berekum Chelsea
25. Bechem Utd
26. Bofoakwa
27. Jinijini Eagles Soccer Academy
28. Tamale City
29. Young Apostles
30. Bolga All-Stars
31. Wa Suntaa
32. Berekum Freedom Fighters