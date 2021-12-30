You are here: HomeSports2021 12 30Article 1434520

Sports News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Disclaimer

Source: ghanafa.org

MTN FA Cup: Check out qualified teams for Round of 32

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

MTN FA Cup logo MTN FA Cup logo

Defending Champions Hearts of Oak are the most successful amongst the Clubs that have made it to the Round of 32 of the MTN FA Cup competition.

Matches played on Wednesday saw some massive upsets as two former champions Asante Kotoko and Medeama were all eliminated in their Round of 64 matches.

The game between third-tier side Port City FC and Dreams FC has been rescheduled to January 6.

The remaining topflight sides are expected to face same tricky duels when they come up against the second and lower-tier clubs.

The qualified teams for the Round of 32 will know their opponents for the next round at the live draw scheduled for January 2022.

Here are the qualified teams for the Round of 32 draws:

1. Elmina Sharks

2. Ebusua Dwarfs

3. Skyy FC

4. Nzema Kotoko

5. Asokwa Deportivo

6 Kumawuman Utd

7. Eleven Wise FC

8. King Faisal

9. Karela Utd

10. Bibiani Gold Stars

11. Accra Hearts of Oak

12. Legon Cities

13. Nania Fc

14. Golden Kicks

15. Kotoku Royals

16. Real Athletico

17. First Klass FC

18. Vision Fc

19. Akatsi All-Stars

20. Heart of Lions

21. Port City/Dreams Fc

22. Aduana Stars

23. RTU

24. Berekum Chelsea

25. Bechem Utd

26. Bofoakwa

27. Jinijini Eagles Soccer Academy

28. Tamale City

29. Young Apostles

30. Bolga All-Stars

31. Wa Suntaa

32. Berekum Freedom Fighters