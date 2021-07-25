MTN FA Cup: Berekum Chelsea beats Asante Kotoko 5-4 on penalties to book semi final spot

Sports News of Sunday, 25 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Berekum Chelsea put up a brave fight to oust Asante Kotoko from the MTN FA Cup after a 5-4 penalty shootout in Obuasi on Sunday, 25 July 2021.



Captain Edward Kpodo launched a powerful drive from distance after winning a ball from the touchline but his effort took a deflection and went out for a corner-kick.



Ten minutes before the break, the Porcupine Warriors were handed an opportunity to take the lead from the spot.



But Fabio Gama, the Brazilian, failed to score from 12 yards.



In the second half, Kotoko had the upper hand and was in control of the match.



Solomon Sarfo Taylor made an attempt to strike from distance but goalkeeper Ernest Sowah was at hand to pick it up.



Before the hour mark, Berekum Chelsea threatened Kotoko's rear when substitute Stephen Sarfo beautifully controlled a long pass from the left side.



However, Sarfo's decision to let fly across was too high and overhit.



Kotoko hit the side post from a melee after Chelsea failed to defend a corner kick.



Chances were few and scarce for the team in 90 minutes so the match had to travel into extra time.



To end the first 15 minutes, Kotoko was awarded a free kick close to the box but Patrick Asmah's bend on the kick was too wide.



The Porcupine Warriors lost 5-4 on penalties to Berekum Chelsea.