MTN FA Cup: Ashanti Gold one win away from first final in 9 years

Sports News of Sunday, 25 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Ashanti Gold are one win away from their first MTN FA Cup final in nine years after beating Kintampo Top Talent in the quarter-finals on Saturday.



The Miners headed into the game knowing they are under investigation for an alleged match-fixing scandal, but played with so much confidence and easily beat the third-tier side to reach the semi-finals of the cup competition, which remains their only hope of silverware this season.



The game ended 4-2 at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.



Incessant pressure from the Miners resulted in two goals in the first 30 minutes. Frank Addo opened the floodgate and Isaac Opoku Agyemang added the second.



Unfortunately for Ashgold, defender Kwadwo Amoako scored an own goal, but not Hashmin Musa-esque, as Top Talent halved the deficit to close the first half.



Ashgold determined to avoid an upset, scored three minutes after the start of the second half through Paul Asare de Vries.



They did not relent as they kept pushing forward for the fourth to put the game completely beyond the reach of Top Talent. Amos Addai delivered the fourth goal in the 70th minute with a great finish.



However, Top Talent managed to put the ball in the net themselves in the 90th minute courtesy of Prince Kofi Sarkodie.



Ashgold will find out their semi-finals opponent on Sunday after Asante Kotoko’s clash with Berekum Chelsea.