MTN FA Cup: Asante Kotoko without influential duo for round of 16 clash against Deportivo

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Asante Kotoko will be without two of their influential players for the MTN FA Cup round of 16 clash against Asokwa Deportivo.



Goalkeeper Kwame Baah picked an injury at training on Monday, July 5, and is not expected to be available for the game which comes off at the Len Clay Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.



Midfielder Solomon Sarfo Taylor has also reportedly picked a knock and is unlikely to feature against the Division One League side.



Deportivo last eliminated Kotoko from the competition in 2020 after beating the Porcupine Warriors 2-1 in February 2020 at the Baba Yara Stadium in a season that was truncated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Asante Kotoko last won the MTN FA Cup in 2017 after beating rivals Accra Hearts of Oak 3-1 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.



