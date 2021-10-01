MTN Ashantifest invitational provides excitement to golfers and patrons

Sports News of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: thegolferonline.com

MTN Ashantifest Invitational provided excitement to golfers and patrons at the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi on Saturday, September 25. The event attracted top class golfers who competed for the giant trophies and exciting prizes that were up for grabs.



When it mattered most, Abubakar Nafiu combined great approach shots and took charge of the greens to clinch the ultimate prize in the Men Division 1 after he carded 37 points off handicap 2. With this jaw-dropping play, Abubakar edged into second place Kwabena Selorm Boampong who shot 35 points off handicap 11 while Yaw Anarf ended with 34 points off handicap 6 for a third-place finish.



Meanwhile, Cynthia Domfe competing with the “Players with Non-Competition Handicaps” stayed in contention to win the Ladies title with 37 points off handicap 12. Constance Awuni delivered 31 points off handicap 7 for the second position while Felicity Okyei-Gyeabour returned 30 points off handicap 12 to finish in the third place.



In the Men Division 2, Nana Adutwum-Mensah took charge of the pack to finish in first place after shooting 36 points off handicap 22. Mark Scharneck shot 34 points off handicap 26 to stay in the second spot.



The Board Chair of MTN, Ishmael Yamson, reiterated the significant role of technology amid the COVID 19 pandemic, which has ensured the smooth flow of business activities.



“Although we are all adapting to the new normal, I am not sure technology could give us the same experience we get when we play on golf course hence our meeting here today,” he remarked.



Mr Yamson said MTN Ghana was working to accelerate its growth and digitalization in accordance with the company’s Ambition 2025.



Among other things, the MTN Board Chair congratulated all the winners of the tournament for their demonstration of resilience and tenacity. He recounted that the event has been an enjoyable session and expressed the hope to see more of such exciting interactions.