MPs rally support for Black Stars in herculean task against Nigeria

Sports News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Parliament is rallying support for the Black Stars ahead of the crucial encounter with Nigeria on Friday, March 24, 2022.



First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu summing up contributions to a statement on the match by MP for New Edubiase, Adams Abdul-Salam said it is imperative for members to show leadership by demonstrating patriotism on the day of the match.



In his statement, Mr. Abdul-Salam conceded that the recent performance of the Stars has been nothing to write home about.



He said though the euphoria when Ghana qualifies cannot be quantified in monetary terms, the country derives some financial reward from its participation in the global football fiesta.



He said a qualification by the Senior National Football Team will be the best way to appease Ghanaians on some recent economic troubles.



The Chairman of the Youth, Sports and Culture Committee, Johnson Kwaku Adu said the importance of the match has prompted the Committee to shelve its report on the performance of the Stars in the last AFCON in Cameroon.



Deputy Majority Leader, Alex Afenyo-Markin charged his colleagues against politicizing issues about the national teams. He called on the team to stand as a unit.