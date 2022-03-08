MOBA commissions new artificial turf in Mfantsipim School

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: Bernard Neequaye, Contributor

The Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA) has commissioned a new FIFA standard size artificial turf at the school’s campus in Cape Coast.



The field which was sponsored by six-year groups namely: 1961, 1971, 1981, 1991, 2001 and 2011, and constructed by BLAG Ghana Limited, is expected to commemorate the 145th-anniversary celebration of the Mfantsipim Senior High School.



Speaking at the event, Rev. Ebenezer Aidoo, Headmaster of Mfantsipim School, said having a FIFA certified artificial turf in the school would help produce high-level sportsmen.



He called on the MOBA fraternity to come together to complete the second phase of the project, which he believes would serve the interest of the school in terms of sporting infrastructure.



“I am very excited at this commissioning because when we met in November to decide on this project, I was promised we will commission the first phase in the first quarter of this year and we have been able to do that.



“This is a great achievement but we have a lot of work to do and I want to appeal to everyone that has benefitted from the school to come on board to help us finish the other phases of the edifice,” Rev. Aidoo said.



Second phase



A member of MOBA 1980 and the Project Manager, Mr Kofi Essel, stated that the second phase of the project is expected to commence as soon as possible to ensure it finishes in time.



He disclosed that the technical meetings for the second phase would include floodlights and running tracks.



“We are really bent on finishing the project on time and technical meetings have been held to ensure everything moves in the right direction.



“This is an edifice that is aimed at giving back to the school that made us who we are today. It is very important to have such edifice which helps to unearth and nurture talents,” Mr Essel explained.



BLAG Ghana’s commitment



The Chief Operating Officer of BLAG Ghana Limited, Mr Eddie Dankwa, noted that the MOBA artificial turf represents a top-quality FIFA certified artificial turf that provides excellent playing characteristics and helps prevent injuries to footballers.



Mr Dankwa said his outfit was committed to receiving the contract to add the running tracks to the newly-commissioned artificial pitch.



He also commended the MOBA fraternity for embarking on such an initiative to construct the pitch for the school to offer opportunities to students who wish to pursue a career in football.