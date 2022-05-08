MLS: Kwadwo Poku scores to help LAFC draw with Philadelphia Union at home

Sports News of Sunday, 8 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Striker Kwadwo Poku scored his third goal of the season to help Los Angeles FC draw a 2-2 draw with Philadelphia Union on Saturday.



Nicknamed Mahala, the diminutive forward rifled in on 56 minutes from the left side inside the box to draw the Black & Gold level.



Poku was making his 10th league appearance for Steve Cherundolo's side as he lasted 73 minutes on the pitch.



The 20-year-old was replaced by Daniel Musovski.



Poku's countryman Latif Blessing was introduced in the 74th minute.



Philadelphia Union took the lead through Daniel Gazdag in the 9th minute at Banc of California Stadium.



The visitors took a 2-1 lead 67 minutes courtesy of Julian Carranza but eight minutes away from regulation time Franco Escobar smashed in a rebound following a corner kick for his first goal for his new club to give LAFC a share of the spoils.