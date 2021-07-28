MD for Mensin Gold hails Bibiani Gold Stars for fantastic performance

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: GNA

Mr. Dean Bertram, Managing Director (MD) of Mensin Gold Bibiani Limited has commended the Management of Bibiani Gold Stars for their historic qualification into the Ghana Premier League (GPL).



He gave the commendation when the Management, technical team, and the playing body of the club presented the giant trophy won in the just ended Division One League (Zone Two) to its owners, Mensin Gold Bibiani Limited.



The trophy is their first title in all major competitions.



Mr. Bertram described the club's performance as a wonderful and historic.



“Fantastic effort by the players, the technical team, and the management of Gold Stars. It’s wonderful – this is a historic event.



”This is the beginning of a great future for this team. We are going to the next level," he added.



He was hopeful that with the tremendous performance the team was going to bring more laurels to Bibiani and Western North Region as a whole.



Mr. Bertram gave the assurance that his outfit would continue to partner with the management to ensure the success of the team.



Mr. John Akwasi Adu, Chief Executive officer of Bibiani Gold Stars, thanked Management of Mensin Gold Bibiani Limited for supporting the club.



He appealed to other Philanthropists, Non-governmental agencies (NGO's), organisations and individuals to assist the team to enable it to address some of its challenges.