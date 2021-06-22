Luzuko Nteleko death: South Africans pay respect to actor wey die at 36

BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Plenty pipo for South Africa don enta social media to mourn di death of popular South African actor Luzuko Nteleko, wey die at di age of 36 years old.



Di family wey confam im death for inside statement say dem dey very sad as Luzuko mean plenty things to dem. “We dey deeply sad and hurt by im passing. Luzuko na pesin wey love. E be peace, courage and strength.”



According to di family Luzuko dey diagnosed wit brain cancer stage 4 for 2019. E bin try to get well before e meet im untimely death on di 21st of June, 2021.



Di family also add join say dem go communicate burial arrangements in due time.



Di actor dey popular for feems like Zone 14, Streets of Mangaung, Isidingo and Ring of Lies.



Reactions to Luzuko death



As tori of im deaths begin spread, many of im colleagues, fans mourn im death and tok sorry to im family.



Actor Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo for late Monday night share on social media say "Each day, we lose one. Each day. E don take one special part of di art with am. Na only few pipo go understand. Go well mntase.



#RIPLuzukoNteleko" "I dey lost for words afta dat kain big fight you pull, aaah mfe2. Di forever generous great smiling lion," Wiseman Mncube post.



Oh Nomsa. I pray you find solace for di fact say im fight good fight. Find comfort for di memories una share.— Mpho Letsholonyane (@M_Letsholonyane).



#RIPLuzukoNteleko I meet Zuko outside a casting for 2019, I ask am where I fit get taxi but instead dis broda give me lift straight go my house wey no even follow im route at all ..e no sabi me at all but dat no stop am. Rest in Power Bro — Mr OD (@ValentinoOdogwu)



Oh my friend, phephisani hle. Death be not be proud. That scripture in Psalm 116:18 says it all.



lebenyatakatso Thuthu Sisi, no sapho lonke, Mzantsi don lose one of im best talent. May his soul rest in peace.



queen_tsholoI dey so sorry for your loss Nomsa. May his soul soar wit di the angels and your family comforted by di memories e leave for you.



Who is Luzuko Nteleko?



Luzuko Nteleko na South African actor and entrepreneur wey pipo sabi well-well for im television roles as Loyiso on Zone 14 and as Student Constable on Streets of Mangaung.



Di actor also features for some international productions and one of im latest international projects na LGBTQ US drama series wey feature US star Milan Christopher.



E come from Sebokeng but di actor grow up for Johannesburg. Dem born am for 16 February, 1985.



Luzuko study for Wits Tech. E get education/industrial theatre and Promotion Company. E understand plenty languages as e sabi speak Xhosa, Zulu, Sotho, Xitsonga and English.



Im last post for Instagram na around April, “What shall I render to Jehova for He has done so much me.”



