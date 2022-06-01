Ludogorets will sell me if we don't make CL group stage - Bernard Tekpetey

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana and PFC Ludogorets Razgrad forward Bernard Tekpetey says that he wants to stay at his Bulgarian side a little longer as he is in no rush to depart.



He says that his side wants him to play in their Champions League play offs but will listen to offers for him if they are unable to progress beyond the play off and if any substantial offer comes in.



Tekpetey was influential for his side as he scored 10 goals and provided 12 assists in all competition for his outfit.



The former Schalke 04 winger has been a different player after struggling at Schalke 04 and also on loan a Fortuna Dusseldorf.



He joined his Bulgarian side two season ago, initially on loan but his temporal deal has been made permanent and he has been a player reborn in Eastern Europe.



Speaking to Angel FM in Kumasi, Tekpetey said, “I had talks with my team when the season ended, they informed me about interest from clubs due to my performance in the just ended season but I don’t see them allowing me to leave because their ambition is to play in the champions League”



“Per the talks we had, the club wants me to help them in the Champions League play-off but I think if we are unable to make it to the group stages, they can cash in on me”



“For me, I will not rush to make a move because my club will play in the Champions League play-off and I think it is okay for me. I will only leave if a top club comes on board and I think it will be good for me”