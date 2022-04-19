Lower your expectations for 2022 FIFA World Cup - Asamoah Gyan advises Ghanaians

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan has advised Ghanaians to manage their expectation of the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Ghana will be making a return to the World stage in Qatar after missing out on the last edition in Russia.



In an interview with Joy Sports, Gyan urged Ghanaians not to hold a strong belief about the team impressing at the tournament.



“For me, my advice is to lower our expectations for now and then build the new team," he said.



"We know we are Ghana, and we have done it before, but maybe the players who are involved are not ready enough, so we should give them time to make sure they get there," he added.



Gyan, Africa's all-time top scorer at the World Cup implied that the players may feel pressured by the fans' expectations, hence, Ghanaians should rather calm down.



"It is very difficult when you put pressure, so the fans have to be calm.”



Ghana eliminated Nigeria in the playoff round. The Black Stars after playout a goalless draw with the Super Eagles in Kumasi managed to earn a favourable one-all draw to qualify based on away goal rules.



The Black Stars will begin the tournament in Group H against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



The tournament kicks off on November 21, 2022, and ends on December 18, 2022.