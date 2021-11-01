'Lower your expectations' - Medeama CEO tells fans after 4-0 defeat

Sports News of Monday, 1 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•CEO James Essilfie has called on Medeama fans to lower their expectations



• He says they have a good squad but coach Ignatius will need more time to form a formidable team



• Medeama was thumped 4-0 on matchday one by Bechem United



Chief Executive Officer of Medeama SC, James Essilfie, has asked the fans of the club to reduce their expectations in the ongoing 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



The comment of the Medeama CEO comes on the back of their defeat in the season opener against Bechem United at the Nana Foso Gyeabour Park on Sunday, October 31, 2021.



The Mauve and Yellows suffered their second-worst defeat since the club made its Premier League debut some 11 years ago after losing 4-0 at Bechem United.



It was coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu’s first game in charge of Medeama SC after taking over from Yaw Preko and Yaw Acheampong at the end of the 2020/2021 season and he was baptized with goals by Bechem United.



But reacting to their defeat on matchday one in the ongoing season, James Essilfie has told the club’s supporters to measure their expectations.



“It’s important for our fans to measure their weight of expectation on the team this season. We have a new coach and he will need time to get everything right. We don’t want to pressure on him and the players.



“This is a very demanding club but it’s important to be realistic in the scheme of things. We have a good squad capable of competing but we need time for them to jell,” he told the club’s media channel.