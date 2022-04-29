Loves banku, hails from Osu: 5 personal facts about Jojo Wollacott you didn't know

Sports News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Jojo Wollacott is witnessing a dramatic rise in his career after achieving success at the both international and club levels.



The Swindon Town goalkeeper, after playing an integral role in Ghana’s qualification to the World Cup, copped the best goalkeeper award in the English Football League Two.



The 25-year-old goalkeeper, in his maiden interview with some Ghanaian media outlets opened up on his personal life.



GhanaWeb brings you five of these things you probably did not know about him.



He is a twin



Wollacott has only one sibling who is his twin brother, Luke Wollacott. According to him, his brother used to be a footballer but ditched the game to focus on motorbikes.



His brother currently works with BMW where he fixes and rides motorbikes.



He loves his mom



Wollacott disclosed that he is a product of single-parenting and holds his mom in high esteem for the sacrifices he made for him and his brother.



Wollacott admits that but for the hard work and dedication by his mother, he would not have been here.



His mother is currently in Kumasi where he says she has been living for a while. He is however silent on his father.



He is from Osu



Wollacott says he comes from Accra, Osu to be specific. He has not lost touch with this community as he still has some uncles and aunties here.



Wollacott says his mother and father are both Ghanaians and they come Osu.







Visited Ghana in 2008



Wollacott first visited Ghana in 2008. He disclosed that he was born in the United Kingdom where he has spent most of his life but has visited Ghana twice before earning a Black Stars call-up.



His favourite food is bank and okro



Jojo Wollacott does not support a local club but loves local food. According to him, he enjoys banku and Okro stew with crabs.



He however does not want to be drawn into the politics of local football though he follows the Ghana Premier League.



