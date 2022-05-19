Losing the CAF Confederations Cup final is not an option - Richard Ofori

Sports News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Richard Ofori reaches CAF Confed. Cup final with Orlando Pirates



Richard Ofori eyes CAF Confed. Cup



Kwame Preprah helps Orlando Pirates reach CAF Confed. Cup final



Ghana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori has disclosed that his aim is to win the CAF Confederation Cup final against RS Berkane.



Richard Ofori helped his South African club reach the final of the CAF Confederation Cup when they defeated Al Ahly Tripoli of Libya 2 -1 on aggregate.



Ahead of the big game on May 20, 2022, Ofori has stated that losing the final to RS Berkane is not an option since 2nd place does not matter in football.



Ofori said, “no one remembers finalists, whether you made it to the final or not no one will remember. The only time they will remember is next year when the cup final is being shown on television.



"But the only thing people remember is the team that made history which is the team that won the trophy. We all know about this and as players, we always talk about it,” he indicated.



Richard Ofori would be making the final with Ghanaian teammate Kwame Preprah.



The final will be held in two legs at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria.



This would be the fourth time in history that a South African team would be making an appearance at the CAF inter-cub competition.