Losing five matches in the 2021/22 GPL season surprised me – Nana Yaw Amponsah

Sports News of Friday, 24 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, believes the club did not achieve its target after losing five matches in the just-ended Ghana Premier League campaign.



The two-time African Champions emerged as winners of the 2021/22 domestic top-flight campaign, their 25th league title in history.



Despite their triumph, Nana Yaw Amponsah has disclosed losing five matches came as a surprise to him.



“Losing five matches was a surprise to me. We had our calculations, and losing that number of games was not part of the plan.”



The Porcupine Warriors will be representing Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season.



Asante Kotoko will play the winner of the MTN FA Cup final in the Ghana FA’s champions of champions.